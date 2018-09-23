High school football team leaves homecoming game halfway through 1st quarter

After a player was injured, the team immediately headed for the buses

By Rachel Vadaj | September 23, 2018 at 1:27 PM EST - Updated September 23 at 1:27 PM

KIRTLAND, OH (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Spartans took the field at Kirtland for the school’s homecoming game Friday night.

The Hornets started off strong leading 13-0 with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Powers to Luke Gardner and the other on a 43-yard pass from Powers to Joey Torok just minutes into the game.

With 6:37 left in the first quarter, a Spartan got injured on the field. Immediately after, Kirtland Head Football Coach Tiger LaVerde says Richmond Heights Coach Tom Gorham pulled his team off Rogers Field and headed for the buses home.

Cleveland 19 reached out to Coach Gorham to learn more about his decision, but we have yet to get a response.

OHSAA’s Tim Stried confirms the game will not be ruled as a forfeit for two reasons. First, the game was already in play. Second, the game was halted by a team choosing not to play further, rather than by an official.

The official OHSAA ruling will be announced by football representative Beau Regg on Monday.

If the ruling remains the same, Kirtland will improve their reason record to 5-0 (1-0 in the Chagrin Valley Conference).

