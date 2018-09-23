2 motorcyclists die in overnight Madison Township crash

MADISON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Madison Township Police Department along with the Madison Fire District were dispatched to the 6300 block of Lake Road for a reported injury accident on Sunday.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows 36-year-old Craig J. Ciulla of Wickliffe was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling west bound on Lake Road between Hubbard Road and Redbird Road.
Riding alongside Ciulla was 40-year-old Brian Morris of Willowick operating a 1991 Kawasaki motorcycle, according to police.
Both motorcycles reportedly failed to negotiate a curve in the road and went off the left side of Lake Road and crashed.
According to police, Morris died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
Ciulla was reportedly transported from the scene to the Emergency Department of Lake Hospital System’s Madison Medical Campus before a helicopter flew him to Cleveland’s MetroHealth Hospital.
Police say Ciulla later died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
Officers from the Madison Township Police Department and members of the Lake County Regional Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are conducting the on-going crash investigation.
