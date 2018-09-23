Northeast Ohio Weather: Clear skies on Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We saw the coldest temperatures since early June last night.
Filtered sunshine will be the rule on this first full day of autumn as highs recover to seasonable levels near 70.
Mainly clear skies will be the rule Sunday night as lows slip into the mid 50s.
A powder-puff warm front takes a swipe at us from south to north on Monday allowing some early sun to yield to scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs again top out around 70.
Tuesday is an ALERT DAY for storms that will be from strong to severe.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.