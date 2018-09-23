Senior couple attacked in same neighborhood as slain 94-year-old woman.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department responded to a house on the 3600 block of East 65th Street on Friday night for a couple that had been attacked by an intruder inside their home.
Police say the 64-year-old woman noticed her garage motion sensor lights on her garage kept turning on before hearing something break outside at approximately 11:15 p.m.
The woman reportedly looked out and saw the side screen door that her 72-year-old husband bolted boards across it and into the door frame and walls was suspiciously open.
According to police, the woman then opened her main door and noticed the light above it was off and loose. Upon screwing the bulb back in and the light turning on, she saw a man poke his head out the side door.
Police say when the woman yelled for the man to get out, he approached the woman as she backed up toward her door and grabbed an 18-inch wooden pole.
The woman reportedly hit the suspect with her pole as her husband came out of the house to her. The suspect then shoved the couple back into the house, causing them to fall on their kitchen floor.
According to police, the suspect took the pole from the woman and began hitting the man, who was trying to grab the suspect’s legs to take him down.
The woman reportedly plead, “Please don’t hurt him, he has a heart condition. I’ll give what I have.”
Police say the suspect stopped hitting the man, pulled a pocket knife out of his pocket, and told the couple to go into the next room.
The suspect took the woman’s purse, dumped the contents out on the floor, but became angrier when there was nothing in the purse he wanted, police say.
According to police, when suspect then pointed the knife at the couple, the woman said she would get him some money. The suspect allowed her to go to back to the kitchen, place a a cookie jar on the table and backed away.
As the suspect reportedly took the hidden $45 out of the jar, he noticed a pocketbook and took the $15 out of it.
After taking the money, police say the suspect pointed the knife back at the couple and said if they called police, “we’ll come back later,” eluding that he may have a partner.
When suspect reportedly left the house and walked across East 65th Avenue heading towards Fleet Avenue, the woman called police.
Police assisted the man in secure his side door that was kicked in before the couple went to stay at their daughter’s house in a nearby city.
The suspect is reportedly charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping and theft. Police describe the unknown 20 to 30-year-old suspect as being 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Earlier this week, a 94-year-old woman was brutally smothered to death in her Slavic Village home on Gertrude Avenue.
Investigators are still determining if the incidences are related.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.