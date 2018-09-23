Trail of Hope exhibit opens at Polish American Cultural Center

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Poland’s Secretary of State spent most of the week in Cleveland, showcasing a new historical exhibit called the “Trail of Hope.”
“I was invited by the polish community here essentially to open my exhibition,” said Poland Secretary of State, Ana Maria Anders.
The display tells the story of the Polish Army that was formed in Siberia and now it's on display here at the Polish American Cultural Center.
“It’s a very interesting story. It’s a very sad story, but I think it’s important for people to know,” said Secretary Anders.
There’s no better person to tell the story then Anders herself.
“My Father was the commander of the Army. General Anders - He saved over 120,000 people,” said Secretary Anders.
You can almost say she almost has an obligation to make sure the exhibition sees as many cities as possible.
“The exhibition really gives the reason for the war and what happened to Poland. The fact that Germany invaded one side and Russia. The reason people ended up In Siberia - they were deported from Poland,” added Secretary Anders.
However Anders says the main reason why she decided to place the exhibition in circulation is because of the lack of Polish knowledge these days.
“I’ve found in the last few years since I’ve been in the Polish Government and traveling around the world, very few people knew about that. So I felt it was important to tell that story,” said Secretary Anders.
She’s hoping after seeing her display that maybe one day you would like to visit Poland yourself.
“This exhibition at least gives the background for it and I hope it’ll interest people enough to come to Poland,” concluded Secretary Anders.
If you’re interested in checking it out, The trail of hope exhibit will be at the Polish American Cultural Center until Sept. 30th.
