8 Akron residents indicted for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Eight people from Akron were indicted in federal court for their roles in a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking ring.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the individuals named in the 18-count indictment include:
- Patrick Griffin, 31
- Leonard Jones, Jr., 39
- Jerome Walton, 34
- Isaac Love, 33
- Robert Hammond, 34
- Anthoney Carter, 29
- Eric Bennett, 26
- Natorria Clark, 33
Investigators say Griffin received the methamphetamine and heroin from a source in California and then distrusted the drugs to the others to transport and sell in Ohio.
The trafficking took place from June 2015 and continued through this September.
