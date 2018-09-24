Armed robbery suspects jump into teen’s car in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for two robbery suspects who jumped into a teen’s car near a busy intersection.
According to officers, the teenaged driver stopped when the two suspects ran in front of his car near the intersection of Kling and East South Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The suspects then jumped in the backseat and pointed their guns at the 17-year-old male driver and his 16-year-old female passenger.
After taking the victims cells phones and cash from the center console, the suspects fled on foot.
Police said one suspect was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, green pants and brown Timberland boots.
The second suspect was wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Akron police.
