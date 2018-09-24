Authorities in Lorain County search for prisoner who escaped during transport

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio law enforcement officers are searching for a man who fled from a transport van in Elyria while returning from a court appearance.
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Charles F. Thompson was in court for sentencing on receiving stolen property and drug related charges.
Thompson was returning back to the Medina Community Based Correctional Facility when he jumped from the van just before noon on Monday and fled near West River Road and 2nd Street in Elryia.
Thompson, who last lived on Mockingbird Lane in Elyria, has tattoos covering his arms, including an 8-ball, cross, and the word “RAGE” down the back of his right arms.
The escaped inmate was not restrained during the transport.
Contact police immediately if you believe you see Thompson.
