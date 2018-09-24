Canton police respond to ‘threat’ at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Canton responded to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Monday morning after receiving a call for a possible “threat.”
According to Canton police, officers responded to the building on George Halas Dr NW just before 11 a.m. Monday.
Detectives and patrol officers responded to the investigate the unspecified incident.
Staff at the Pro Football Hall of Fame followed proper safety protocol and are cooperating with the police investigation.
