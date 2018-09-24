Cavs ‘Wine & Gold Scrimmage’ will be played in an Air Force hanger

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers annual intramural scrimmage game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 30.
The 2018 Wine & Gold Scrimmage will be played on a portable basketball court at a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hanger that was designed to house C-17 military aircrafts.
This is what a C-17 looks like:
Prior to the scrimmage game, team staff and players will tour the Air Force base.
“This was something we felt was a valuable and educational connection for our team to make together during training camp,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. “It is also a tribute to our service men and women, not only at Wright-Patterson, but everywhere. We can learn from these great Airmen that are serving and protecting our Country. We also hope our visit will reinforce for our group some of the core traits of how we want to play and who we want to be, on and off the court. At the same time, we want to provide a fun and exciting day for the service families that will attend.”
The game will be played in front of the Airmen and their families.
“We are very excited to host the Cavs and show them how Wright-Patt directly enhances the warfighting capability and lethality of our Airmen in the field,” said Col. Tom Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “It is also a great treat for our Airmen to get to meet some of the players and watch them play in one of our hangars. It certainly isn’t something you see every day.”
