Cavs ‘Wine & Gold Scrimmage’ will be played in an Air Force hanger

“This was something we felt was a valuable and educational connection for our team to make together during training camp,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. “It is also a tribute to our service men and women, not only at Wright-Patterson, but everywhere. We can learn from these great Airmen that are serving and protecting our Country. We also hope our visit will reinforce for our group some of the core traits of how we want to play and who we want to be, on and off the court. At the same time, we want to provide a fun and exciting day for the service families that will attend.”