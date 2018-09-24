Channing Tatum’s TV show casting 500 extras in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A potential television pilot for a show produced in Cleveland by Channing Tatum is in need of 500 extras.
“College,” a young adult series focusing on the dramas of life on college campus, will be filmed in Cleveland from Sept. 29 through Oct. 14.
The extras will be part of several campus and beach-themed party scenes.
No previous acting experience is necessary, but actors must be 18 years or older.
Anybody interested in the roles should submit a recent photo, contact information, and availability to collegeextras2018@gmail.com.
Tatum and Jill Soloway serve as the shows executive producers while Marja-Lewis Ryan, writer of the film “6 Balloons,” has been slated as the show’s director.
