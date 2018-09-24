Cleveland Browns to name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback Monday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Just days after the Browns first victory the coaching staff decided to make a move under the center.
According to ESPN, the Browns will name Mayfield as the starting quarterback on Monday, Sept. 24.
Mayfield replaced Tyrod Taylor after he was placed on concussion protocol last Thursday night.
The rookie entered the game and put on a show, picking up where he left off during his days at Oklahoma.
According to reports, head coach Hue Jackson met with both the quarterbacks on their weekend off before he came to the decision.
Jackson will hold a press conference to discuss the transition around 12:30 p.m.
The Browns will faceoff against the winnless Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 30, but fans are already anticipating the duel between Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes on Nov. 4.
