Cleveland Police back out of moving HQ to former Plain Dealer building

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland has backed out on their attempt to purchase the Plain Dealer building, located at 1801 Superior Ave.
City officials provided a letter last week to GLP Superior LTD, which manages the site.
The brief statement was sent to developer Fred Geis on Sept. 18:
"Dear Mr. Geis:
At this time the City of Cleveland no longer desires to pursue the purchase of 1801 Superior Avenue property for the Cleveland Division of Police Headquarters with GLP Superior LTD. Thank you for working with the City on this important project."
Officials have not stated what prompted the decision.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.