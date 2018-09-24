Cleveland police look for teen girl who left home on Saturday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who left her home on Saturday evening.
According to police, I’Janae Gill left after an argument with her mother at their home on Cherokee Avenue on Cleveland’s east side.
Police say the girl told her sister that she was going to her grandmother’s house, but did not show up.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and a blue coat.
Anyone with information regarding the teen’s location should contact the Cleveland Police Department.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.