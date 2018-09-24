Driving Cleveland Crazy: What’s being done about a dangerous crosswalk in Akron?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Worried neighbors in Akron reached out to Cleveland 19 News about a bus stop that’s lacking a crosswalk.
Neighbors want a crosswalk added at the bus stop in the 400 block of Locust Street.
Sabur Jabbar tells Cleveland 19 that he reached out to the city for weeks, but has not had luck receiving a reply.
“I’ve reached out to the city for weeks and have had no answers,” Jabbar said.
No matter what neighbors tell Cleveland 19, they want answers before someone gets hit.
We reached out to the city and are waiting for them to comment.
If you have a crosswalk, sidewalk, street or intersection that’s a concern reach out abruner@woio.com
