Father arrested for driving drunk with 7-year-old in car

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A father was arrested for driving drunk with his 7-year-old daughter still in the car.
According to a 911 call from the child’s mother, her son “jumped out of the car” and reported to his grandfather that he believed his father was driving intoxicated.
The police report said that the mother received a call from her son advising that the father was driving the family’s Dodge Caravan drunk. The mother then called the police from work. The son had leapt from the vehicle, however his 7-year-old sister was still in the car. The husband was reportedly taking the children home.
Westlake Police dispatched a vehicle to look for the car at 3:38 p.m. The father, David Grudzien was pulled over near his residence.
Grudzien was charged with OVI and child endangering.
