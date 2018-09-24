Geraldo Rivera hosting new Cleveland radio show

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - He’s been on national television for 49 years, and now Geraldo Rivera is hosting a new radio show in Cleveland. You can catch him weekdays from 9 to 10 a.m. on WTAM 1100.
“And Geraldo Rocks in Cleveland. Good Morning everybody.”
That’s how Geraldo Rivera opened his first show in Cleveland. We were inside the WTAM 1100 studios as he hit the airwaves.
Rivera plans to talk about politics, sports and his love for his adopted city of Cleveland.
“What I want to do is restore the ‘Believeland’ spirit. I think with the energy I have, and the fact that I really do adore this community, I believe in it. I enjoy the diversity of it,” says Rivera.
Rivera, a New York native, has lived in Cleveland for the past year. His wife, Erica, who is from the Shaker Heights area, introduced him to “The Land” back in 2000 after they started dating.
“During that indoctrination period, I came to know the city, came to gradually love the city, came to really feel a part of it,” says Rivera.
Rivera’s first interview for the debut of his show Monday was with President Donald Trump. Rivera says when it comes to politics, he knows we are a nation divided.
“There’s never been a situation where what was historically reserved for Thanksgiving debate is now an everyday thing in America,” says Rivera.
As far as his new radio show, Rivera says expect more of his middle of the road politics, but with a local, “Believeland” passion and feel.
“That’s what you’re gonna get, you’re gonna get a this and a that, and I"m not with all that, I’m not with all that. I’m Geraldo. I’m right here and you know me."
