Harry Connick Jr. is bringing his tour to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland is in league with London and Paris as crooner Harry Connick Jr. chooses Believeland for an additional stop during his New Orleans Tricentenial Celebration tour.
Connick will appear at Keybank State Theatre on November 29.
The new tour stops begin November 26 with Connick performing his tribute to New Orleans as well as holiday favorites. Tickets for the tour go on sale this week.
The tour comes to a close in New Orleans on December 15 with a show at UNO Lakefront Arena to benefit the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, which Connick co-founded in the Ninth Ward following Katrina.
Connick has multiple Grammy and Emmy Awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded performances.
Tickets for the show will go on sale September 28, at www.playhousesquare.org or by calling 216.241.6000.
