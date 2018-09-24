Here is the best time to see peak fall foliage in Northeast Ohio

The best conditions for autumn colors come on warm fall days with cool nights.

The peak leaf-peeping time is usually in mid-October.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The best conditions for autumn colors come on warm fall days with cool nights after a summer that hasn’t been too hot.

Temperatures that drop into the 40s and 30s without a threat for frost lead to the ideal conditions for fall leaf-peeping.

According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the average peak fall foliage time in Northeast Ohio is in mid-October.

Winds also are a threat to the leaves. A light breeze is OK, but stronger winds can easily knock off the leaves.

