CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Indians and the Red Sox went to extra innings for the second night and a row and tonight it was Greg Allen who delivered the bases loaded single for the game winner in the 11th as the Tribe takes 2 of 3 from Boston with the 4-3 win. The Indians(87-68) open up a 3 game series vs the White Sox in Chicago tomorrow night, 8:10 first pitch.