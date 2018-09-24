Kevin Love Leading The Way, On And Off Court

CITY, ST (SITE) - Is it now the Big 2? Kevin Love and Collin Sexton? Not exactly. The Cavaliers don’t roll that way anymore. LeBron is gone, and now this is a group that will have to pick up the pace, lean on each other and, in the words of Love, “surprise some people”. And it has to start with him. He’s now the leader, on and off the court, and he’ll have to tweak at least one thing.