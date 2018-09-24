Kevin Love Leading The Way, On And Off Court

CITY, ST (SITE) - Is it now the Big 2? Kevin Love and Collin Sexton? Not exactly. The Cavaliers don’t roll that way anymore. LeBron is gone, and now this is a group that will have to pick up the pace, lean on each other and, in the words of Love, “surprise some people”. And it has to start with him. He’s now the leader, on and off the court, and he’ll have to tweak at least one thing.
“Yes, be more vocal”, Love said during Cavs Media Day on Monday. “There’s a lot to be learned from LeBron...he’s a huge camaraderie guy. Every city we go to, some guys go to dinner, other guys go watch games and drink some wine, and that helps develop a family-type atmosphere.”
So Love started during the offseason, bringing some teammates down to Miami for workouts. But that wasn’t the only thing that kept him busy. He also founded the “Kevin Love Fund”, a program to promote better mental and physical well-being. This, after the incredible reaction to his admission of anxiety attacks last March.
“I’ve had people come and share their stories, and just be really transparent about what they’re going through”, Love said. “So, for me, I felt it was very fast, but it was time to make an impact for that community.”
