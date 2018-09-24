Northern Ohio Weather: Rain moving in

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We have deep moisture streaming in from the south today and tonight. A strong cold front is still well to the west of us but tracking this way. Look for steady rain to develop from south to north by this afternoon. The rain will be with us through the night. Over a half inch of rain will be common by tomorrow morning. A warm front will be passing through and that will jack up the humidity level. Expect it to be windy as all of this happens. Instability increases Tuesday night into early Wednesday as that strong cold front will be moving through Ohio. Thunderstorms will be in the area Tuesday night and some of these storms could go severe. We have a FIRST ALERT for this threat. We will be monitoring this situation closely as the weather will most certainly be unsettled the next couple of days.