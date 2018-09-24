Pedestrian dies after being hit by tour bus in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A male pedestrian who was struck by a tour bus in downtown Cleveland died at the scene of the accident, according to Cleveland police.
The incident was reported at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 9th Street.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
Police set up a detour in the area as investigators worked to clear the scene and determine the circumstances involving the incident.
More details will be provided when the become available.
