Police increase patrols after violent attacks on Slavic Village elderly

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -“Everybody is afraid,” said Sophie Tyl. Slavic Village neighbors are on edge. Two violent attacks on the elderly in their homes in a matter of days. The attacks happened less than a half mile apart.
The first, a 94 year-old was beaten to death. Just a few days later, a married coupled robbed and beaten in their home.
Sophie Tyl owns Siedem Roz, and was held at gunpoint a few months ago. “I love Slavic Village and Mr. Brancatelli, but they should put more security and police. Look what happened, they killed the lady. Now it happened again,” Tyl told Cleveland 19′s Lacey Crisp.
Cleveland police say they have increased patrols in the area, and added in members of the gang and NICE, or the “Neighborhood Impact and Community Engagement” units.
Crews are out in this area, trying to clean it up. They are also boarding up some of the windows on some of the abandoned buildings, making it less inviting for criminals.
“It is harder for people to hide, we took down a lot of those trees back there. There could have been 2-3 people standing back there and I never would have seen them,” said landscaper David Taylor.
The crews are at least giving the appearance people live in some of the abandoned properties, so their neighbors won’t be as big of targets.
So far Cleveland police say they have not made any arrests, and are looking into the possibility the same suspect is responsible for both attacks.
As for Sophie, she wants to see more police on the streets to give her a sense of safety. “They should put more security, more police. It’s so dangerous. You can’t even walk from one place,” Tyl said.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.