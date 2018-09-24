Washington, DC seeks to follow the Browns with their own ‘victory fridge’

Washington, D.C. wants to take a page out of the Cleveland Browns' playbook and set up their own “victory fridge.”

By Chris Anderson | September 24, 2018 at 11:53 AM EST - Updated September 24 at 11:53 AM

The Twitter account for the Washington, D.C. council shared an idea; setting up a “Statehood Victory Fridge” that will remain locked until the nation’s capital becomes the 51st state.

We are currently seeking a sponsor for a DC Statehood Victory Fridge. Like for the @Browns, it won’t be unlocked and opened until we win (statehood).
@councilofdc, Council of D.C. on Twitter

The premise was a success in Cleveland with several refrigerators full of Bud Light beer opening recently after the Browns won their first game in nearly two calendar years.

A campaign for D.C. statehood was launched in 2015 by the Democratic mayor, but the efforts were quieted with the election of Republican President Donald Trump

