Washington, DC seeks to follow the Browns with their own ‘victory fridge’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Washington, D.C. wants to take a page out of the Cleveland Browns' playbook and set up their own “victory fridge.”
The Twitter account for the Washington, D.C. council shared an idea; setting up a “Statehood Victory Fridge” that will remain locked until the nation’s capital becomes the 51st state.
The premise was a success in Cleveland with several refrigerators full of Bud Light beer opening recently after the Browns won their first game in nearly two calendar years.
A campaign for D.C. statehood was launched in 2015 by the Democratic mayor, but the efforts were quieted with the election of Republican President Donald Trump
