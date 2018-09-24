We now know the reason the Richmond Heights football team walked off the field Friday night in the first quarter against Kirtland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -On Friday night the coach of the Richmond Heights football team made the decision to pull his team off the field in the middle of the first quarter against Kirtland because his team was taking a serious hit, literally.
Richmond Heights Superintendent Dr. Rennee Willis said they were just out sized.
According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) the small school has just 186 students, of which 96 are males.
Willis said they went into the game with 17 players on the whole team against Kirtland’s 74.
“We’re a basketball school, not a football school," Willis said. "We had two serious injuries in the first quarter. One student had his tooth kicked out, and another was hit helmet to helmet by two players from Kirtland.”
Willis said that student was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for a concussion and was released later that night.
Adding insult to injury, that student’s family lived in the apartment complex that caught fire Friday night, and is now staying with family.
After the two injuries that left the team with just 15 players, with six minutes left in the first quarter, with Kirtland leading 13-0.
“We had parents telling us not to put their child back in the game,” Willis said. “I support student safety. Hindsight being 20/20 maybe we should have talked to Kirtland before the game to work something out like playing their freshman team or JV team."
Matt Paul is the Athletic Director for Kirtland who said it was an unfortunate situation but understood they were looking out for the safety of their kids.
“That was our primary concern too,” Paul told Cleveland 19. “We were both (Athletic Directors of both schools) in agreement. We we’re hopeful we could finish the game by putting in our underclassmen.”
Superintendent Willis also said her heart hurts for the students of Kirtland because it was their homecoming game and she knows how important that is to students, but that the safety of her team was most important.
Kirtland Athletic Director Paul said he knows it wasn’t intentional. “Our fans stayed, we had our homecoming ceremony and we made the best of the situation,” Paul said.
Tim Stried with OHSAA said they are looking into the situation and that Richmond Heights could face disciplinary action, for violating the rules and walking off the field of play.
“It happens every once in a while but it’s rare in varsity football,” Stried said. “It’s unfortunate.”
The school could face a range of sanctions like coach suspension, a monetary fine or probation.
As for the game it will go down as a 13-0 win for Kirtland and will not impact any playoff points or position.
Willis said they will wait to hear from OHSAA, and make a game by game decision as to what to do with the rest of the season.
