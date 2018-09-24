WTAM 1100 welcomes Geraldo Rivera with morning talk show

The veteran personality is coming back to Cleveland!

By Randy Buffington | September 24, 2018 at 8:34 AM EST - Updated September 24 at 8:34 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Geraldo Rivera is back in Clevland for the debut of his brand-new show, Geraldo in Cleveland on WTAM 1100.

The show is kicking off with a bang, with an exclusive interview with President Trump.

The show will discuss topics ranging from national news, politics to pop culture and will broadcast weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Many are excited about the former Fox correspondent’s return to his hometown.

Personally Rivera is estatic:

“Cleveland is my home now and so is WTAM,” Rivera said in a statement. “History put me here by random chance and now I am a part of this great city where I fell in love with my wife of 15 years, Erica Rivera. I will continue to work on a national level with Fox News, and I look forward to sharing conversations and perspective locally with you every day. This is just the beginning of what I hope will be a long relationship with WTAM, iHeartMedia, and most importantly-- you.”

Alongside his daily show, Rivera will host a weekly podcast for iHeartRadio.

