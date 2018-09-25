Are you registered to vote in Ohio? How sure are you on National Voter Registration Day?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -If you plan on having a voice during the midterm elections on Nov. 6, and you’re not registered to vote, you’re running out of time.
That’s why today, Sept. 25, is National Voter Registration Day.
There are several websites, social media campaigns and even Google doodle has been dedicated to getting people signed up to vote.
The reason for the big push today is that most states have a deadline in which you have to have registered by, and in Ohio the deadline is 30 days prior to the election.
Because the 30 day deadline falls on a day in which the offices are closed the deadline has been extended it to Oct. 9.
The Voter Participation Center has created an interactive website which allows users to registered to vote, but also shows just how many people aren’t registered, meaning their voices aren’t heard.
According to its site there are 2,371,324 unregistered voters in the state of Ohio.
The non-profit group Rock the Vote has provided an easy way to see if you are registered by going here.
