Armond Budish responds to Ohio auditor’s subpoena, with election weeks away

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is responding to Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost's issue of subpoenas as part of the annual audit of county offices.
The audit, which happens every year, allegedly is regarding payments made to a county employee.
Cleveland 19 asked Budish to respond to the subpoena, which is not a typical step in the auditing process, which happens in all 5,900 public city and county governments across Ohio every two years.
“Well, that’s a civil subpoena. It’s related to the audit, and we’re complying entirely, as we have with everything,” said Budish. “I would just say that we’ve been cooperating with the authorities that are investigating 100 percent.”
The Auditor’s Office issued a written response to questions asked by Cleveland 19, saying in part, “The regularly scheduled fiscal audit of Cuyahoga County is ongoing. It is the auditor’s office policy to withhold comment on an ongoing audit until the audit is complete. Our office has issued civil subpoenas to entity officials, however, we cannot comment on this matter further at this time.”
There is a timeline for officials to submit the information required by the subpoena, but the auditor’s office did not give that date to Cleveland 19.
Yost is running for Attorney General on the November ballot as a Republican.
Armond Budish is running for re-election as Cuyahoga County Executive as a Democrat.
