Baker Mayfield looked like a stud in first practice as a starter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield took like a fish to water in his first practice as a starter.
Nothing changed for the former Heisman winner he took to the field just ready to go to work.
I like this kid already
Mayfield isn’t worried about the past, when asked about being the Browns' 30th quarterback since 1999, he had this to say.
Last Thursday he led the Browns to their first victory in 635 days. Mayfield replaced Tyrod Taylor after he was placed on concussion protocol against the New York Jets.
Jackson said Taylor remains in concussion protocol, as of Monday morning. Drew Stanton will serve as the backup if Taylor is not healthy enough to play.
The rookie entered the game and put on a show, picking up where he left off during his days at Oklahoma.
The team is supporting Mayfield 100 percent, the rookie has full support of the squad on both sides of the ball and it appears that it will be that way for the rest of the season.
According to head coach Hue Jackson, Sunday’s start against the Raiders is not an audition.
“He is the starting quarterback of this football team,” Jackson said. “We know that it is a long season -- all kinds of things can happen -- but Baker Mayfield is the starting quarterback of the team.”
Mayfield got it done the first week, but let’s see if it sticks.
The Browns will face-off against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 30 in pursuit of their second win of the season.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.