Barberton police identify woman found murdered on the side of the road.

BARBERTON, OH (WOIO) - The woman found under burning debris on the side of the road Sunday evening has now been identified.
Police have identified the victim as Kerri Blondheim, 43. She last lived in Massillon.
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Barberton firefighters were called to South Van Buren Avenue south of Eastern Road, for a fire.
After the fire was extinguished, crews found the body and contacted police.
Barberton police officers said Blondheim’s death is being investigated as a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.