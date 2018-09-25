A battle wages between Joyce, Rader for Ohio’s 14th Congressional District

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In one of his TV commercials, incumbent congressman Dave Joyce says this about his wanting to return to Washington: “Work hard. That’s how I do my job in congress.”
His opponent and first time congressional candidate, Betsy Rader, says this about Joyce in her commercial: “And Dave Joyce, he’s not going to do anything... The race for Ohio’s 14th Congressional District is a he said, she said... Republican versus Democrat contest and it’s contentious.” Dave Joyce.
"Well that's an absolute lie."
They spar over their positions on pre-existing conditions and the Affordable Care Act, which Joyce voted against 31 times.
“It didn’t take into consideration anything to bring the cost of healthcare down. I was all for repealing it but I also wanted to replace it with something that did that.” Joyce, who says he bucks his party’s position on certain issues toed the party line in his opposition to the ACA. “The bad part of what we were doing with people with pre-existing conditions is they were taking people our age, I’m throwing you in with me, we were given the potential to increase our premiums so kids who were 26 just getting on theirs would go from $300 a month say to 180 and induced them into buying it.”
The 14th Congressional District runs from the Pennsylvania and Lake Erie line from the far northeast corner and takes in the first couple of counties and goes down to south of Cleveland north of Akron.
Betsy Rader, an attorney like Joyce, says in one of her commercials, “I won’t stop until the costs come down and everyone has healthcare.”
Switching gears, both Rader and Joyce say they want to hear from sides in the Senate hearing regarding the Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, but they differ on whether the FBI should also investigate sexual misconduct allegations levied against Kavanaugh.
Again, Democrat Betsy Rader, “I think it’s important to listen to both sides and to accord due process and to have an adequate investigation and not rush to judgment either way. So, I believe the FBI investigation should take place.”
Incumbent Congressman Dave Joyce, who says one of his priorities is keeping the Great Lakes clean, and his opponent Betsy Rader don’t see the Judge Brett Kavanaugh Senate confirmation hearing in quite the same light. The issue is dividing the nation.
“You would figure after having done this investigation six times that people with axes to grind or people who had this activity or violation upon them would have come forward and they didn’t. Why/"
Rader has taken a no pack pledge and the offer from a group called Town Hall Pledge. She contends that Joyce will not agree to any debates before the midterm elections in just 42 days.
Joyce’s office is pushing back saying he has held 32 open to the public, in-person meetings which they called “Coffee with Dave” and “Open Office Hours” with his constituents, the latest one back in August.
