Channing Frye didn’t blink an eye in LeBron’s absence, snags his old locker

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is still trying to make sense of what happened this summer regarding LeBron James' departure.
It’s the first media day without LeBron James since 2013, but veteran forward Channing Frye isn’t budging at all.
The 35-year-old forward had some fun during the Cavs media day.
Fans and teammates alike can’t get enough of Frye, his personality and selfless attitude is the glue that can hold a squad together.
Check out the old man, getting up for a putback-slam in January.
Frye returned after signed a one-year $2.4M contract in July.
He’s back in the wine and gold after a brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers; the organization welcomed him back with open arms.
During the media day press conference, head coach Tyronn Lue said “He’s the type of guy you want in the locker room at the age of 50.”
At his age Frye isn’t a numbers guy.
He played 44 games with the Cavs last season, averaging 12 minutes and 4.8 points a game.
Frye was a key part of the Cavs' success in their 2016 championship run; he knows what it takes to win, and can be a mentor to young guys in the locker room.
The Cavs can wait to see what the addition of Channing Frye will do for their team.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.