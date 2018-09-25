Cuyahoga County needs poll workers for Election Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections needs poll workers for the Nov. 6 election.
More than 4,500 people are needed on Election Day to help staff the polls, transport ballots and materials, and maintain political balance.
Positions will include both full-time and temporary employment opportunities.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections joined thousands of officials across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a push towards urging registration efforts.
For questions or to learn more, contact electionofficials@cuyahogacounty.us or call 216-443-3277.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.