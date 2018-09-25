Cuyahoga County needs poll workers for Election Day

Positions will include both full-time and temporary employment opportunities.

By Alyson Bruner | September 25, 2018 at 11:58 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 11:58 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections needs poll workers for the Nov. 6 election.

More than 4,500 people are needed on Election Day to help staff the polls, transport ballots and materials, and maintain political balance.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections joined thousands of officials across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a push towards urging registration efforts.

Are you registered to vote in Ohio? How sure are you on National Voter Registration Day?

For questions or to learn more, contact electionofficials@cuyahogacounty.us or call 216-443-3277.

