CW 43 Focus: The power of education and medicine in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Each week we feature, educational, governmental or community groups, on CW 43 Focus.
They let us know what they’re doing to make Northeast Ohio better. This week we hear from The Black Professionals Association Charitable Foundation, and its efforts to move the next generation forward. Marcella brown is the executive director of BPACF.
“The majority of our program participants are first generation college students. So, they will become the first member of their immediate family to graduate college. Our goal is to help them along that journey and to help them understand what it means to be a professional and how to be a professional of distinction in Northeast Ohio.”
Also on CW 43 Focus this week you can watch an ongoing conversation with members of the Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio. Dr. Mona Gupta is president, co-chair of research showcase, Association of Indian Physicians in Northern Ohio/AIPNO and Interim-Director Palliative Care at UH.
She is also an assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University.
For more than 3-decades, AIPNO has been giving back by helping with educational opportunities, offering scholarships and mentoring students. Its latest mission at its upcoming 35th Annual Gala and Research Showcase if to benefit the city’s College Now Initiative.
“The main highlights of this event are the research showcase where we have posters from different medical students, residents and fellows. They submit their abstracts, judged by a panel of judges and they awards scholarships. This year we’re planning to give about 5-10 thousand dollars in scholarships. And we also have the Distinguished Physician of the Year Award,” said Dr. Gupta.
