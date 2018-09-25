Garfield Heights man indicted for murdering girlfriend’s children

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering two of his girlfriend’s children, has now been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Matthew Nicholson was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted felonious assault.
Garfield Heights police said the 29-year-old shot and killed Manuel Lopez Jr, 17, and Giselle Lopez, 19, at their home on E. 86 on Sept. 5.
According to officers, Nicholson was upset his girlfriend had received a text from a former boyfriend.
No other details of the text have been released.
Nicholson is being held on a $2 million bond and will be arraigned on Sept. 26.
