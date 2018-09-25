Garfield Heights man indicted for murdering girlfriend’s children

Garfield Heights man indicted for murdering girlfriend’s children
Giselle Lopez, 19, allegedly shot and killed by her mother's boyfriend in Garfield Heights. (Source: Social Media)
By Julia Tullos | September 25, 2018 at 11:48 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 11:48 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering two of his girlfriend’s children, has now been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Matthew Nicholson was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted felonious assault.

Matthew Nicholson indicted on charges of killing his girlfriend's two children in Garfield Heights. (Source: Garfield Heights police)
Garfield Heights police said the 29-year-old shot and killed Manuel Lopez Jr, 17, and Giselle Lopez, 19, at their home on E. 86 on Sept. 5.

According to officers, Nicholson was upset his girlfriend had received a text from a former boyfriend.

No other details of the text have been released.

Nicholson is being held on a $2 million bond and will be arraigned on Sept. 26.

