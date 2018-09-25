‘It went from lovely to hell’: Richmond Heights apartment residents sound alarm after 2 fires in 2 months

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Just a few days after a man died from an apartment fire, residents who live in other buildings within the same complex are voicing their concerns about safety.
“Unsafe. Unsafe. Unsafe,” one woman said.
“We’re crying for help,” Karen Esprit added.
Esprit showed Cleveland 19 news the inside of her unit. She lives in the Loganberry Ridge Apartments in Richmond Heights. Her building is right next to the one where a man died after a fire on Friday.
Her building also had a fire on July 20.
Her floor isn’t finished. There are exposed nails and plastic still covers much of her furniture.
“I just got a kitchen floor two weeks ago,” she said.
More than two months later, it’s left unfinished and she says, unsafe.
“It went from lovely to hell,” she said.
She was told she could move back in, but didn’t expect to be still living in a construction zone and paying full months rent.
“It’s hard to go through this and not be able to move, because it’s hard. A lot of us can’t just pick up and move,” she said. She added, "I pay to live somewhere and yet, I’m in ruins.”
That’s just her unit. The hallways and first floor look like a war zone. Exposed wires can be seen and plastic covers the ceiling. There are doors that don’t lock as well as doors that won’t unlock. There are no visible smoke alarms in the hallways.
In one back hallway, chemicals from a fire extinguisher blanket the ground and stair railings. The fire extinguisher that is in the hallway doesn’t work.
“We actually don’t know how toxic it is and what damage it can do by inhaling it," Esprit said. She added, "our building still looks like it is condemned. A bombshell has hit us.”
She says their concerns about simple safety are going unnoticed.
“No one in the office has any idea. We call corporate. We get no answer. We get the runaround. It’s like we’re on a vicious cycle,” she said.
Cleveland 19 asked the leasing office at Loganberry Ridge for comment. We were told we needed to contact their corporate offices, which are based in Michigan. Cleveland 19 contacted the offices, called ROCO Real Estate and haven’t heard back.
Richmond Heights code enforcement through the building commissioners office is involved with looking into possible code violations. Cleveland 19 filed a public information request and are waiting for details and information. Those documents could take a few days to receive.
