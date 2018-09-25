Kluber wins 20th, Tribe knocks off White Sox 4-0

Kluber wins 20th, Tribe knocks off White Sox 4-0
Corey Kluber, 20 game winner
By Mark Schwab | September 25, 2018 at 5:23 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 5:23 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Corey Kluber had never been a 20-game winner before. That changed on Monday night in Chicago. The reigning Cy Young winner threw a dominant game against the White Sox, going seven innings without allowing a run and striking out 11 batters. Kluber ran his record to 20-7 and lowered his ERA to 2.83.

The offense did their work late. Brandan Guyer’s solo homer, his seventh of the year, put the Indians up 1-0. They’d add three more in the ninth when Adam Rosales slugged a homer and Brandon Barnes and Edwin Encarnacion each had RBI singles.

Adam Miller and Cody Allen each threw a shut out frame to end the game when Kluber left after the seventh.

The Indians have won three games in a row and will send Trevor Bauer to the mound Tuesday in game two of the series.

