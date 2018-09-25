Marijuana and the midterms, here’s where Ohio politicians stand

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -As the midterm election approaches Americans going to the polls seems split on what matters to them most whether its immigration and the wall, support of the president, healthcare, or how a candidate feels about marijuana.
The Cannabis Voter Project is making it easy to see how Ohio’s current law makers feel about the issue, and is encouraging people to register on this, National Voter Registration Day.
Looking at Ohio’s list of law makers most are following party lines.
Most Ohio Republicans have voted to keep it illegal and most Democrats have voted to make almost all forms, recreational and medicinal, legal.
The exception to that is when you look at Ohio’s two senators.
Republican Rob Portman has held the party line, and never voted for any of the seven areas of legal cannabis which are:
- End Federal Prohibition Of Industrial Hemp
- End Federal Prohibition Of CBD
- Allow Cannabis Businesses To Use Banks
- Allow VA Doctors To Recommend Medical Cannabis
- Allow States To Legalize Medical Cannabis
- Allow States To Legalize Recreational Cannabis
- End Cannabis Prohibition At Federal Level
While most of Ohio’s democrats have approved of, at some point, all seven areas Democrat Senator Sherrod Browns has only said he approves allowing states to legalize medical cannabis.
To see how all of Ohio’s law makers vote on the issue click here.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.