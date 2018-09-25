Cleveland neighbors fight off bump-and-run attackers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “I witnessed someone being attacked, violently on the street,” said Alex Nosse.
Nosse was riding his bike behind his shop in Ohio City when he heard something he couldn’t ignore.
“I heard someone screaming. It sounded like they were in distress,” Nosse said.
Other witnesses tell Cleveland 19’s Lacey Crisp it looked like three suspects rear-ended the victim on purpose. When the victim got out of the car to check for damage, that’s when they started hitting him repeatedly with their fists, and then with the back of a gun.
“I approached the situation, and just started yelling at the people who were attacking him to get off him, leave him alone,” Nosse said.
Lots of neighbors saw the attack happen, and jumped in to help. One of those good Samaritans said he would want his neighbors to help him if he were in the same situation.
“I just went and did what my instincts told me to do. I didn't think much of my own safety until I had a gun in my face,” Nosse said.
Alex, along with a few other neighbors were able to fight back enough to scare away the three suspects.
“I guess it was enough to throw them off from what they were doing and they fled the scene,” Nosse said.
Police tell us if you are in an accident, you should drive to a well-lit safe and crowded spot before getting out of the car, even looking for the closest police station.
Take a mental note of the car that hit you, try to remember a vehicle description, make and model of the car, license plate, and what the other driver looks like.
While Nosse admits getting involved may not be safest thing to do, he's glad neighbors worked together to help someone out.
“Let the criminals know we were watching and that we weren’t going to turn a blind eye to it and let it happen. This is a tight knit area and people definitely look out for each other,” Nosse said.
