North Ridgeville students taking promise to make all classmates feel included

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Students at North Ridgeville are finding lots of ways to say Hello this week. They’re taking part in the ‘Start with Hello’ initiative. The national movement in an effort to make students feel more included at school.
“Start with Hello means a lot to me because it’s very important that every body gets along and every body is nice to each other so that no one gets into fights,” said Emils, a student at North Ridge.
Her classmate Cooper added, “If you say hello to someone it might change their whole day. Maybe even their whole week. You never know.”
The initiative was started by parents whose children were killed in the Sandy Hook shooting. The program shows students how to make a difference with their classmates in a simple and fun way, encouraging them to take small actions towards including others.
Principal Lee Armbruster said, “Sandy Hook Promise really addresses the mental health issues in the country so about the inclusion, making people feel comfortable not excluded at school.”
The students will wear green throughout the week to and engaging in activities like lunch time ice breakers. In the mornings, members of the community have been at the school to greet students and make them feel welcome.
Jordan Andrews is a faculty member who helped orchestrate the week long initiative for the third year in a row. He said, “you see kids and give them a hi-five and tell them hello it starts their day off on a good note and you can just see the smiles light up on their faces.”
