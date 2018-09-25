Northern Ohio Weather: Humid and unsettled today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We are in the “warm sector” of this system today and tonight. It will be humid and windy with widespread clouds. Scattered showers and storms will be tracking through the area from time to time. Temperatures will be able to warm well in the 70s with the south wind. We are watching a strong cold front making its way through the Midwest. The front will trigger severe storms this afternoon and evening to the west of us. We will then track these storms as they move into our area tonight. There is a chance that severe storms will be in the area overnight and into early tomorrow. We have an ALERT out for this potential. The front blows through tomorrow morning ushering in a blast of cooler air. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 60s once the front passes. We will keep you posted on any severe weather threats today and especially tonight.