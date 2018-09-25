Pregnant Ohio woman covered in bees returns with another exotic maternity shoot after stillbirth

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Akron woman who celebrated her pregnancy with a viral maternity shoot featuring 20,000 bees on her belly is back with another one-of-a-kind photoset.
Tragically, the 2017 pregnancy resulted in a stillbirth, but Emily Mueller and her husband are expecting another child.
Mueller said she wanted to turn “herself into a goddess for her maternity shoot.”
Photos from Mueller’s current pregnancy, captured by Massillon-area photographer Kendrah Damis, show the expectant mother painted in gold, wrapped with a large snake, and holding a bird on her fingertip.
This will be the Mueller’s fourth child.
