Pregnant Ohio woman covered in bees returns with another exotic maternity shoot after stillbirth

Mueller said she wanted to turn “herself into a goddess for her maternity shoot.”

By Chris Anderson | September 25, 2018 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated September 25 at 2:49 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Akron woman who celebrated her pregnancy with a viral maternity shoot featuring 20,000 bees on her belly is back with another one-of-a-kind photoset.

Tragically, the 2017 pregnancy resulted in a stillbirth, but Emily Mueller and her husband are expecting another child.

Photos from Mueller’s current pregnancy, captured by Massillon-area photographer Kendrah Damis, show the expectant mother painted in gold, wrapped with a large snake, and holding a bird on her fingertip.

This will be the Mueller’s fourth child.

