Public Square ranked among the best public spaces in America

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Public Square was ranked among the best public spaces by the American Planning Association.
The newly renovated area made the list highlighting 15 great places in America.
The APA recognizes streets, public spaces and neighborhoods in communities that demonstrate a sense of community, quality and growth.
Public Square stood out among some prime destinations like The Plaza in Orange, California and the Aspen Pedestrian Mall in Colorado.
Hamilton is another Ohio city that received recognition, with RiversEdge at Marcum park making the list for prime public spaces.
For the full list look no further:
Great Neighborhoods
- Canalway Cultural District – Lowell, Massachusetts
- The Village of Shelburne Falls – Shelburne and Buckland, Massachusetts
- Guthrie Historic District – Guthrie, Oklahoma
- Historic Downtown Georgetown – Georgetown, Texas
- Ghent – Norfolk, Virginia
Great Streets
- Cushman Street – Fairbanks, Alaska
- East Cross Street – Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Fayetteville Street – Raleigh, North Carolina
- West Magnolia Avenue – Fort Worth, Texas
- State Street – Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia
Great Public Spaces
- The Plaza – Orange, California
- Aspen Pedestrian Mall – Aspen, Colorado
- Mill River Park – Stamford, Connecticut
- Public Square – Cleveland, Ohio
- RiversEdge at Marcum Park – Hamilton, Ohio
