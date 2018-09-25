Public Square ranked among the best public spaces in America

The city of Cleveland has another victory under it’s belt.

Public Square ranked among the best public spaces in America
(Buffington, Randolph)
By Randy Buffington | September 25, 2018 at 7:43 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 7:43 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Public Square was ranked among the best public spaces by the American Planning Association.

The newly renovated area made the list highlighting 15 great places in America.

The APA recognizes streets, public spaces and neighborhoods in communities that demonstrate a sense of community, quality and growth.

Public Square stood out among some prime destinations like The Plaza in Orange, California and the Aspen Pedestrian Mall in Colorado.

((Source: WOIO))
“Cleveland’s Public Square is a national example of how public spaces effectively create a sense of place that creates access and opportunity for all.” 
Cynthia Bowen, FAICP, president of APA.

Hamilton is another Ohio city that received recognition, with RiversEdge at Marcum park making the list for prime public spaces.

Riversedge at Marcum Park
Riversedge at Marcum Park

For the full list look no further:

Great Neighborhoods

  • Canalway Cultural District – Lowell, Massachusetts
  • The Village of Shelburne Falls – Shelburne and Buckland, Massachusetts
  • Guthrie Historic District – Guthrie, Oklahoma
  • Historic Downtown Georgetown – Georgetown, Texas
  • Ghent – Norfolk, Virginia

Great Streets

  • Cushman Street – Fairbanks, Alaska
  • East Cross Street – Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • Fayetteville Street – Raleigh, North Carolina
  • West Magnolia Avenue – Fort Worth, Texas
  • State Street – Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia

Great Public Spaces

  • The Plaza – Orange, California
  • Aspen Pedestrian Mall – Aspen, Colorado
  • Mill River Park – Stamford, Connecticut
  • Public Square – Cleveland, Ohio
  • RiversEdge at Marcum Park – Hamilton, Ohio

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.