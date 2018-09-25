Ta’Naejah McCloud’s estate files wrongful death lawsuit against Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyhoga County Children and Family Services is being sued by the estate of Ta’Naejah McCloud.
The lawsuit claims the agency knew of the abuse and neglect Ta’Naejah suffered, but declined to investigate and take immediate action by removing her from the home.
Ta’Naejah died in March 2017 in the care of her mother, Tequila Crump, and her mother’s girlfriend, Ursula Owens. They were both found guilty of reckless homicide and endangering children. They are currently serving time in prison.
Attorneys are seeking damages in excess of $25,000 as well as attorney and litigation fees and it will go to Ta’Naejah’s estate that includes her maternal grandparents.
Attorneys say it’s not about the money and they want the county to be accountable and make changes to the system.
“These kids, the most vulnerable, precious kids that we have in our society, they are dependent on the system and if the system fails them, this is what happens. We end up with a young, little girl who lost her life as a result of professionals who just didn’t do their job and I think that’s what we are striving for to make sure that we can prevent this from happening,” said Roosevelt Allen, an attorney for Deratany Firm.
Court documents show Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services had been to Ta’Naejah’s home at least eight times for abuse complaints but there was not enough evidence for the court to remover her at those times.
A spokeswoman for the county says they’ve received the lawsuit and will review it and respond in court.
