Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeros as grades

By Chris Anderson | September 25, 2018 at 10:07 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 11:16 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A teacher in Florida believes students should only get credit for work that is completed and handed in. Now, she says she is without a job for going against her former school’s policy.

Diane Tirado was an eighth-grade history teacher at West Gate K-8 School in Port St. Lucie, a school that has a “no zero policy” written in the school’s handbook.

She says she gave her students weeks to complete an explorer notebook project, but many of the children failed to turn in the work. Tirado gave her students a zero instead of a 50 percent, as recommended by the handbook.

Tirado was fired on Sept. 14 for going against the school policy.

On her last day, Tirado left a message on the classroom whiteboard.

She also posted the photo on Facebook, which has more than 780 reactions as of Tuesday morning. Many of the people who commented on her post have shown support for the terminated teacher.

Tirado says she does not regret handing out the grade.

The reason I took on this fight was because it was ridiculous. Teaching should not be this hard. Teachers teach content, children do the assignments to the best of their ability and teachers grade that work based on a grading scale that has been around a very long time. Teachers also provide numerous attempts to get the work collected so they can give a child a grade. By nature, most teachers are loving souls who want to see students succeed. We do above and beyond actual teaching to give them the support they need. Are we perfect? NO. We make mistakes like all other human beings, but I know teachers work their butts off to help children to be the best people they can be!!!
