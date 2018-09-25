TSA finds loaded firearm at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Transportation Security Administration officials confirm they discovered a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag.
The discovery happened Tuesday at approximately 6 a.m.
TSA officers immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag that held the loaded firearm and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.
Officials with TSA would like to remind passengers that is it important for all traveling parties to search their bags thoroughly for any potentially dangerous weapons before departing for the airport.
“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”
This discovery is the 16th firearm discovered by TSA officers at a Cleveland security checkpoint in 2018.
Passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face potential criminal chargers as well as civil penalties from TSA.
