Verizon Wireless customers experiencing service outages in Ohio, across parts of the US

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Verizon Wireless customers are reporting outages in Ohio and across much of the eastern United States on Tuesday.
The cellphone service tweeted a statement out Tuesday afternoon regarding the issues, saying there is "an intermittent voice, text and data services interruption.
A Verizon outage map shows Ohio and large cities including New York City, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. in the impacted areas.
Verizon has not said when engineers are expected to resolve the issues.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.