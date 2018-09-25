Vermillion parents outraged after 9 youth football players injured, two severely

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) - On Saturday, in the game between the Vermillion Sailors and the Lorain Clippers -- played at Fairview Park’s high school Stadium -- nine kids on the Sailors' team were injured. Five of the kids went to the hospital. One child had a broken collarbone.
The players are all fifth and sixth graders.
Ten-year-old Ashton Clifton was just released from the hospital. He has a severe concussion.
"I think we were unprepared for what actually took place. It was just rules not being enforced," said Damon Mathis, the coach for the Vermillion Sailors and father of one of the players who was hurt.
Mathis's 10-year-old son, A.J. suffered a mild concussion.
"There were a lot of hard hits. I have no problem with hard hits. It's football. I get it, but there is a proper way to tackle, and there is an improper way to tackle. We don't lead with the crown of the helmet, and that's what was occurring," said Mathis.
Mathis said so many players got hurt that he even tried to forfeit the game, but he says he was told by the referees that he couldn't.
"I was informed by the commissioner that I should have been able to pull my kids," added Mathis.
Some parents were so angry that they asked Cleveland 19 to get answers.
"If we do find wrongdoing on anybody's part, there will be discipline coming," said Jim Ansel, the Commissioner of the Lake Erie Youth Football League.
Mathis has vowed his team will never play a game again with the refs that handled Saturday’s game.
"At the end of the day, it ended up being the referees basically refuting everything that my coaching staff and parents had seen take place, which is just absurd," said Mathis.
Ansel says that what happened at Saturday’s game is not typical and that safety is the league’s first priority.
The league’s investigation is expected to wrap up in the next few days.
