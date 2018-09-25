Driver arrested after allegedly fatally striking woman with car during fight in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a woman was taken into custody after running over another woman who was involved in a fight.
Police first responded to the 13700 block of Astor Avenue Monday just before 6 p.m. for reports of a fight that stemmed from an accident involving a pedestrian.
Investigators learned that a 40-year-old woman was allegedly hit and run over by 32-year-old April Scarton while involved in a physical altercation.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
According to Cleveland police, Scarton was later arrested and charged in connection to the woman’s death after showing up to the Cleveland First District police station to report the initial fight.
Scarton was treated for glass to her face, but she is expected to be OK.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.